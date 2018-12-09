Coach Gerard Gallant said Stastny (lower body) is close to returning and will travel with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Stastny has participated in practice recently. The Golden Knights will play the Islanders, Devils, Rangers and Blue Jackets during their trip. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before he enters the lineup again, but expect him to reclaim his spot as the second-line center when he's ready.