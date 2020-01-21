Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will play Tuesday
Stastny (face) will be in the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stastny will suit up after taking a puck to the face versus the Habs on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the center notched a goal and an assist for a second straight multi-point game. Even once William Karlsson (upper body) returns to the lineup, the 33-year-old Stastny should remain in a top-six role heading into the back half of the season.
