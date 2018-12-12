Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Won't play Wednesday
Stastny (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders.
Stastny was previously considered a game-time decision against the Islanders, but he'll have to wait for Friday's matchup with New Jersey for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The veteran forward has been sidelined since Oct. 8 due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some serious rust to shake off once he's finally cleared to play.
