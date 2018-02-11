Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Recalled from AHL
Thompson was brought up from AHL Chicago on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Thompson hasn't seen the ice in the NHL this season and played just 24 games at the top level over the two previous seasons. Even with several injuries on the Vegas roster, it's unlikely that Thompson sees much playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Waived by club•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Signed to one-year deal•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Two points in last five games•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...