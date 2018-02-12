Play

Thompson was returned to AHL Chicago on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson's time with the Golden Knights was of the "blink and you'll miss it" variety. He was called up prior to Sunday's game against the Flyers but did not play. Now, the 29-year-old is back in the AHL, where he could end up staying the rest of the season.

