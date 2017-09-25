Thompson was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Thompson has appeared in 24 NHL games over the past two seasons in which he registered three assists and 24 PIM. The winger showed off his offensive acumen with AHL Springfield during the 2016-17 campaign, as he potted 42 points in 51 contests. The University of New Hampshire product should get a crack at earning the occasional call-up during the upcoming season if he can continue to impress -- this time with AHL Chicago.