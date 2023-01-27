Dorofeyev (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Dorofeyev has been out since early January with the injury, but he's now healthy enough to return to game action. Multiple other Golden Knights have also healed up in the time he was out, so he'll log some playing time with the Silver Knights for now.
