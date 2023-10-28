Dorofeyev earned a goal between three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Dorofeyev stormed toward the cage and anticipated a perfectly timed pass from Michael Amadio for his first goal of the season. It remains to be seen whether Dorofeyev will remain in the lineup against the Habs on Monday, when Nicolas Roy is eligible to return from suspension, but the first order of business for the Golden Knights is Saturday's road clash with the Kings. Check back for official lineups, but initial projections call for Dorofeyev to get another third-line look for the upcoming contest.