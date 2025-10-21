default-cbs-image
Dorofeyev scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Dorofeyev has earned most of his fantasy upside through his scoring ways, and he delivered his seventh goal of the season in this win with a backhander at the 10:28 mark of the first period. He's tied for the league's lead in goals along with Shane Pinto and Mark Scheifele.

