Dorofeyev scored a goal, had four shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Dorofeyev delivered in the clutch Tuesday, as he scored the game-tying goal with 14 seconds remaining in the third period. His twine finder ended his longest goal drought of the season, stopping the slide at 10 games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 19 points and 79 shots on goal through 29 games this season. Despite his recent lack of goals, Dorofeyev picked up four of his seven assists this year during the goal drought. He currently occupies a middle-six role on the right wing, but could see a few role changes throughout the season, which gives him fluctuating fantasy value. For now, Dorofeyev is a solid option in most point-based formats.