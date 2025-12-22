Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dorofeyev has four goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The winger's last three goals have come with the man advantage. He's up to a total of 15 goals, 23 points (14 on the power play), 93 shots and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances. Dorofeyev's finishing touch is his best quality, and that should keep him in the mix in most fantasy formats.