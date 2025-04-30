Dorofeyev (undisclosed) didn't play after the 15:56 mark of the third period and wasn't on the bench in overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 5, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
There was no update on Dorofeyev's status after the contest. If the winger is forced to miss Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota, Victor Olofsson would likely enter the lineup in his place.
