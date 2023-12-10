Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

A five-game point drought turned into a 10-game stint as a healthy scratch for Dorofeyev. The 23-year-old finally got a chance to rejoin the lineup with Michael Amadio (personal) out, and Dorofeyev made the most of it with a third-period tally. He's been in a tough position as Vegas' 13th forward, but Dorofeyev has six points, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances this season.