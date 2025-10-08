Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev (lower body) is available for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Dorofeyev was officially labeled a game-time decision for Wednesday's regular-season opener, but head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Tuesday that he expected the 24-year-old to play. Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights with 35 goals last year, and he also racked up 17 assists, 37 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 28 hits while averaging 16:32 of ice time across 82 regular-season appearances. He'll serve in a middle-six capacity to begin the 2025-26 campaign and should see plenty of work with the man advantage once again this year after he averaged a career-high 2:10 of power-play ice time last season.
