Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Dorofeyev scored in the first period and set up Tomas Hertl's power-play goal in the second. With six goals and a helper through five contests, Dorofeyev has been one of the top players in the league early in 2025-26. He's added 16 shots on net while earning five of his seven points with the man advantage. Last year's 35-goal, 52-point breakout appears to just be the beginning of the story for this shoot-first winger.