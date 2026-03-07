Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Crosses 30-goal, 50-point marks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Dorofeyev's tally gave him 30 goals on the year, making him the first Golden Knight to reach that mark in consecutive seasons. It was also his 50th point, and he added his 51st with a helper to set up Mitch Marner's tally. Dorofeyev has added 173 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances this season. He hasn't slowed down yet either, earning six goals and five assists over his last nine outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Top-15 NHL goal scorer•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Ripples twine twice•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Earns pair of points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Reaches 25-goal mark•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Provides offense in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Nets another goal•