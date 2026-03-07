Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Dorofeyev's tally gave him 30 goals on the year, making him the first Golden Knight to reach that mark in consecutive seasons. It was also his 50th point, and he added his 51st with a helper to set up Mitch Marner's tally. Dorofeyev has added 173 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances this season. He hasn't slowed down yet either, earning six goals and five assists over his last nine outings.