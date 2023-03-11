Dorofeyev was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Dorofeyev has been with Vegas for the last few games but hasn't seen any NHL action since Dec. 28. The 22-year-old has 17 points in 32 AHL games.
