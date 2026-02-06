Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Dorofeyev racked up 10 goals and four assists over the 14 games prior to the Olympic break. That was a surge similar to how he started the season. The 25-year-old winger can get a little streaky since he relies on goals for his production, but he's still playing at a high level. He's at 26 goals, a career-high 18 helpers, 22 power-play points, 156 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 57 appearances.