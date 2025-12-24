Dorofeyev registered two assists, including one on the power play, and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Dorofeyev took a break from scoring to do some playmaking, factoring on goals by Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl in the first period. The 25-year-old Dorofeyev came away with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 15 versus the Blues. The winger is at 15 goals, 10 assists, 15 power-play points, 98 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances this season. He's on track to top his 52-point total from the 2024-25 regular season, though he may fall short of matching his 35 goals from last year.