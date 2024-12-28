Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Dorofeyev snapped an 11-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 24-year-old winger was a good story for Vegas early on, but since his offense has slipped, he's found himself on the third line. He has matched his career high with 13 goals, and he's added six assists, 102 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 35 appearances. Considering he's fallen down the lineup while the Golden Knights aren't fully healthy up front, Dorofeyev isn't likely to bounce back into the top six any time soon.