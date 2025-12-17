default-cbs-image
Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is set to play Wednesday versus New Jersey.

Dorofeyev left Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus due to the injury, but he won't miss a full game. He'll have a chance to extend his three-game scoring streak. The 25-year-old has 13 goals and 21 points in 31 appearances in 2025-26.

