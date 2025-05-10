Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is expected to play against Edmonton on Saturday in Game 3, per SinBin Vegas.

Following a three-game absence, Dorofeyev will return to the second line and second power-play unit. He has earned one goal, an assist and 18 shots on net across five outings this postseason. Dorofeyev will replace Brandon Saad (lower body) in Saturday's lineup versus the Oilers.