Dorofeyev recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Dorofeyev set up a William Karlsson tally in the first period. With Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) and William Carrier (illness) out Thursday, Dorofeyev was able to maintain a third-line spot in the lineup. The 23-year-old has done fine when called upon, earning a goal, two assists, 10 shots on net, three hits and a plus-3 rating over six appearances this season.