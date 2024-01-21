Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Dorofeyev has played in eight straight games, earning three goals and two assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger's spot in the lineup is safe with the Golden Knights navigating a rough patch for injuries. Dorofeyev has 13 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 26 outings, playing fairly well despite limited opportunities early on in the campaign.