Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Dorofeyev snapped a season-worst three-game goal drought with his third-period tally Saturday. The winger is up to 10 goals and an assist through 14 contests, with six of those tallies and the helper coming on the power play. He's added 40 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Dorofeyev is still seeing prime minutes on the first power-play unit, but Vegas hasn't been as efficient in the absence of Mark Stone (wrist), who is still at least a week away from returning, though no official timeline has been established. Dorofeyev's goal-scoring skill is too good to drop, but it's best to play the matchups in fantasy with him, as he adds little else when he's not filling the net.