Dorofeyev scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Dorofeyev put a backhander past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the side of the net. He's on a three-game goal streak (three snipes), and he has five points on a four-game scoring streak. Most impressively, Dorofeyev has 27 goals (43 points) in 66 games this season, and he's done it while shooting at about the same rate (13.6) as his career average (14.0). There's a plethora of NHLers with 27 goals this season, and it's darn impressive that Dorofeyev's name is alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Hughes, Dylan Larkin and Brady Tkachuk. He's always had this potential, and this feels real.