Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Game-time call for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Dorofeyev participated in Tuesday's practice and is likely to receive clearance to return to the lineup after missing some time during the preseason. He compiled 35 goals, 52 points and 254 shots on net across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Dorofeyev will likely occupy a middle-six role and could see time on the top power-play combination this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Offically ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Not an option Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Making progress in recovery•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Sustains LBI in preseason play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Expected to play•