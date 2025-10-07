Dorofeyev (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev participated in Tuesday's practice and is likely to receive clearance to return to the lineup after missing some time during the preseason. He compiled 35 goals, 52 points and 254 shots on net across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Dorofeyev will likely occupy a middle-six role and could see time on the top power-play combination this campaign.