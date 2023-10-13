Dorofeyev recorded an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Dorofeyev entered the lineup with Brett Howden (suspension) and William Carrier (upper body) unavailable. Playing on the third line, Dorofeyev saw 12:35 of ice time in his season debut and earned his helper on a Brayden Pachal tally in the third period. In 18 games last year, Dorofeyev averaged 14:14 of ice time with nine points and 40 shots on goal. The 22-year-old winger could stick in the lineup with a strong showing, though competition for even bottom-six spots in Vegas' forward group figures to be tough this season.