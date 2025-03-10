Dorofeyev notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

With three points over the last five games, Dorofeyev continues to be a steady source of depth offense in a second-line role. The 24-year-old has gone 12 contests without a multi-point effort, but it's not costing him playing time yet. For the season, he's up to 39 points (14 on the power play), 188 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 63 appearances.