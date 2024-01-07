Dorofeyev scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Dorofeyev's tally in the second period put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1, and they never looked back. The winger has a chance to carve out a regular role while William Karlsson (lower body) and William Carrier (upper body) are out. Dorofeyev has three goals and an assist over his last five games, and he's up to 10 points, 38 shots and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests overall.