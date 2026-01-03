Dorofeyev scored a goal and fired two shots on net in Friday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Dorofeyev refused to bow out of Friday's high-scoring affair, as he netted the game-tying goal in the third period before the Blues would score the game winner nearly 10 minutes later. With the twine finder, the 25-year-old Dorofeyev is up to 16 goals, 29 points and 109 shots on net across 39 games this season. While his shot volume has decreased through the first half of the campaign, he has managed to stay on pace for 30-plus goals due to a one-point increase in shooting percentage. With 11 points in as many games, Dorofeyev should continue to be a frequent contributor in Vegas' high-powered offense, giving him value across most fantasy formats moving forward.