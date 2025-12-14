Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Hurt in Saturday's game
Dorofeyev (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
No update on Dorofeyev's status was available after the game. The 25-year-old had a power-play goal prior to his injury, giving him 13 goals and 21 points through 31 appearances this season. The Golden Knights return home for a game Wednesday versus the Devils, giving him three full days to recover, and an update may become available during that time.
