Share Video

Link copied!

Dorofeyev signed a two-year extension with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Dorofeyev took on a bigger role with Vegas last season, scoring 13 goals and 24 points in 47 regular-season appearances. However, he only dressed in one postseason game after the team got a bit healthier. Dorofeyev could compete for a consistent middle-six role during the 2024-25 campaign.

More News