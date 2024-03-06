Dorofeyev (upper body) practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey.

Dorofeyev's return isn't imminent, but it's the first time he's practiced since going on injured reserve Feb. 12. The 23-year-old could be an option in the near future depending on how his practice sessions go. Dorofeyev saw top-six usage at times prior to his injury, but if the Golden Knights bolster their forward group, he could see less ice time upon his return.