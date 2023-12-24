Dorofeyev scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 23-year-old winger tied the score at 2-2 inside the final minute of the second period by snapping home a centering pass from Ben Hutton, but the third was all Florida. Dorofeyev is currently seeing top-six minutes at even strength, but he's had trouble keeping a spot in the lineup this season and through 16 games he has just three goals and seven points