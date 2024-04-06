Dorofeyev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Dorofeyev has three goals and a helper over his last seven appearances. The 23-year-old winger has shown solid chemistry alongside William Karlsson and Anthony Mantha over the last month. Dorofeyev has 12 goals, eight assists, 83 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 41 appearances this season, offering some offense-only upside in deeper fantasy formats.