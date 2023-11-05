Dorofeyev notched two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Dorofeyev has three helpers over his last two contests. He set up both of William Karlsson's third-period tallies in Saturday's blowout win. Dorofeyev has been steady when called upon with a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, three hits and three blocked shots over seven outings. His place in the lineup is likely secure at least until Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) can return from injured reserve.