Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Making progress in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's exhibition matchup versus the Avalanche, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Monday that Dorofeyev is progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he isn't sure if the left-shot winger will draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Avalanche or Friday versus the Sharks. The Golden Knights open the regular season against the Kings on Oct. 8.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Sustains LBI in preseason play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Expected to play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Will miss Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Doesn't practice Wednesday•