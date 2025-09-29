Dorofeyev (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's exhibition matchup versus the Avalanche, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Monday that Dorofeyev is progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he isn't sure if the left-shot winger will draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Avalanche or Friday versus the Sharks. The Golden Knights open the regular season against the Kings on Oct. 8.