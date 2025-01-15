Dorofeyev scored three goals, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Dorofeyev was a one-man rally in this contest, but even a natural hat trick was too little to overcome what was once a 4-0 deficit. The winger has logged back-to-back three-point games following a stretch of 18 contests in which he has limited to a total of two goals and two assists. The 24-year-old now has career highs in goals (19) and points (27) while adding 130 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 44 appearances this season.