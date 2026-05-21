Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Dorofeyev tallied to make it a 2-0 lead for the Golden Knights in the second period. The winger continues to shine in the postseason as he builds his case for a big payday as a restricted free agent. Dorofeyev is up to 10 goals, two assists, 35 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings.