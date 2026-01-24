Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Nets another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Dorofeyev's scoring surge continued, giving him six goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 25-year-old appears to be benefiting from opposing defenses needing to find ways to contain Mark Stone and Jack Eichel on the top line. Dorofeyev offers a strong scoring threat himself with 22 goals, 38 points, 137 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 50 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Secures 20-goal campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Tallies twice on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Racks up three points Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Grabs game-tying goal•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss•