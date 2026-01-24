Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dorofeyev's scoring surge continued, giving him six goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 25-year-old appears to be benefiting from opposing defenses needing to find ways to contain Mark Stone and Jack Eichel on the top line. Dorofeyev offers a strong scoring threat himself with 22 goals, 38 points, 137 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 50 appearances.