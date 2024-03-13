Dorofeyev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dorofeyev has scored in each of his two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old winger scored with a quick shot off a faceoff in the second period in this contest. Through 31 appearances, he's up to 16 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. Dorofeyev is currently out of the power-play mix, but he's still seeing middle-six minutes in a strong offense.