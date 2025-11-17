Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Dorofeyev has two goals and two assists over his last five games, with three of those four points coming on the man advantage. The 25-year-old winger is looking to find more ways to contribute on offense, but his shot is always going to be his best trait. For the season, he's at 11 tallies, three helpers, 52 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances.