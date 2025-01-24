Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
Dorofeyev's 21st goal of the campaign gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead at 6:30 of the second period. The 24-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last six outings, producing seven goals and three helpers during that stretch. Dorofeyev's lethal shot has been a nice addition to Vegas' fourth-ranked power play in the NHL -- he's tied for the team lead in goals on the man advantage (nine) with Tomas Hertl. Overall, Dorofeyev is at 10 helpers and 31 points through 48 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Posts pair of points Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Helps out on power play in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Natural hat trick goes to waste•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Paces offense with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Nabs helper in Sunday's win•