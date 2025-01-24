Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Dorofeyev's 21st goal of the campaign gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead at 6:30 of the second period. The 24-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last six outings, producing seven goals and three helpers during that stretch. Dorofeyev's lethal shot has been a nice addition to Vegas' fourth-ranked power play in the NHL -- he's tied for the team lead in goals on the man advantage (nine) with Tomas Hertl. Overall, Dorofeyev is at 10 helpers and 31 points through 48 appearances this season.