Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Dorofeyev has yet to go more than a game without a goal during his current call-up. He put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the first period of Saturday's game. The 22-year-old is up to five goals, two assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 10 outings this season, with all of his offense coming in his last seven appearances.