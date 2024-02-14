Watch Now:

Although Dorofeyev (upper body) is skating, he isn't close to being ready to practice, coach Bruce Cassidy told Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun on Wednesday.

Dorofeyev has already missed four games because of the injury. He has seven goals and 14 points in 29 contests in 2023-24. When Dorofeyev is ready to return, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.

