Dorofeyev has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 6 in Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev suffered the injury in Game 5 on Tuesday. The winger led the Golden Knights in goalscoring during the regular season with 35, three better than Tomas Hertl. Dorofeyev has one goal and one assist in five playoff games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.