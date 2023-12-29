Dorofeyev recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Dorofeyev has two points over five games since he rejoined the lineup on a regular basis. He's added 10 shots on net and five blocked shots in that span. Dorofeyev is unlikely to play much more than a middle-six role, but he's been solid when called upon this season. The winger has produced eight points, 35 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances.
