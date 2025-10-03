Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Offically ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorofeyev (lower body) will miss the preseason finale versus the Sharks on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Dorofeyev was on the ice Friday but won't be in the lineup for the Knights. While the team hasn't offered a firm recovery timeline yet, the fact that he is back on the ice could clear the way for the winger to suit up in the season opener versus Los Angeles on Wednesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Not an option Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Making progress in recovery•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Sustains LBI in preseason play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Expected to play•
-
Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Traveling with team•