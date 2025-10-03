default-cbs-image
Dorofeyev (lower body) will miss the preseason finale versus the Sharks on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dorofeyev was on the ice Friday but won't be in the lineup for the Knights. While the team hasn't offered a firm recovery timeline yet, the fact that he is back on the ice could clear the way for the winger to suit up in the season opener versus Los Angeles on Wednesday.

