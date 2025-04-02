Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dorofeyev scored for the second time in three games, while the assist was his first since March 11. The winger was electric last month, earning seven goals and 10 points over 14 contests. For the season, he's up to 32 goals, 49 points, 224 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 74 appearances, more than doubling his 24-point output from the 2023-24 regular season.